WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Albany NY 1024 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wappingers Creek At Wappingers Falls. * WHEN...From this morning to late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding and water begins to flood nearby homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:16 AM EDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:16 AM EDT Friday was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 5.1 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.0 feet on 03\/15\/1986. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Wappingers Creek Wappingers Falls Flood Stage: 8.0 Observed Stage at Fri 10 am: 8.0 Forecast: Fri 2 pm 7.9 Fri 8 pm 7.9 Sat 2 am 7.8 Sat 8 am 7.5 Sat 2 pm 7.1 Sat 8 pm 6.6 Sun 2 am 6.1 Sun 8 am 5.7 Sun 2 pm 5.5 Sun 8 pm 5.3 Mon 2 am 5.2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather