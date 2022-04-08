WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Albany NY

1024 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wappingers Creek At Wappingers Falls.

* WHEN...From this morning to late this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding and water begins to flood

nearby homes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:16 AM EDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:16 AM EDT Friday was 8.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this morning and continue falling to 5.1 feet Monday

morning.

- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

8.0 feet on 03/15/1986.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Wappingers Creek

Wappingers Falls

Flood Stage: 8.0

Observed Stage at Fri 10 am: 8.0

Forecast:

Fri 2 pm 7.9

Fri 8 pm 7.9

Sat 2 am 7.8

Sat 8 am 7.5

Sat 2 pm 7.1

Sat 8 pm 6.6

Sun 2 am 6.1

Sun 8 am 5.7

Sun 2 pm 5.5

Sun 8 pm 5.3

Mon 2 am 5.2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather