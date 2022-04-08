WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 447 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Warning has expired for portions of eastern New York, including the following counties, Schoharie, Fulton and Montgomery. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather