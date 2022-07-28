NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 505

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

113 PM EDT THU JUL 28 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALBANY BROOME CAYUGA

CHEMUNG CHENANGO CLINTON

COLUMBIA CORTLAND DELAWARE

DUTCHESS ESSEX FRANKLIN

FULTON GREENE HAMILTON

HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS

MADISON MONTGOMERY ONEIDA

ONONDAGA OSWEGO OTSEGO

RENSSELAER ST. LAWRENCE SARATOGA

SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER

SENECA SULLIVAN TIOGA

TOMPKINS ULSTER WARREN

WASHINGTON WAYNE

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT

FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY...

At 113 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Henderson

Harbor, or 13 miles west of Watertown, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Watertown, Stony Point, Clayton, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Adams

Center, Henderson Harbor, Cedar Point State Park and Southwick Beach

State Park.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 41 and 48.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SENECA...

NORTHEASTERN SCHUYLER...SOUTHWESTERN CAYUGA AND NORTHWESTERN TOMPKINS

COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

central New York.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Binghamton.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather