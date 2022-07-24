NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 498 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 457 PM EDT SUN JUL 24 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO COLUMBIA CORTLAND DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO OSWEGO OTSEGO RENSSELAER ST. LAWRENCE SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central Oneida County in central New York... Western Otsego County in central New York... Madison County in central New York... Northeastern Cortland County in central New York... Chenango County in central New York... * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 458 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Truxton to Mc Donough to Coventry, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Oneida, Norwich, Eaton, Hamilton, Sherrill, Guilford, Brookfield, Morrisville, Hartwick and Stockbridge. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across southern Cortland County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high risk is likely to continue into Tuesday, especially for the Suffolk County beaches. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SCHUYLER... EASTERN CHEMUNG...CENTRAL TIOGA AND SOUTHERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central New York. Southwestern Otsego County in central New York... Northwestern Delaware County in central New York... East central Chenango County in central New York... * At 501 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Norwich, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Oneonta, Norwich, Oxford, New Lisbon, Preston, Otego, Morris, Milford, Gilbertsville and Laurens. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather