NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 479 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 313 PM EDT THU JUL 21 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY BRONX CLINTON COLUMBIA DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER KINGS MONTGOMERY NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE OTSEGO PUTNAM QUEENS RENSSELAER RICHMOND ROCKLAND SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON WESTCHESTER The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York... * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 314 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hauppauge to Islip, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Ronkonkoma around 320 PM EDT. Centereach, Holbrook and Sayville around 325 PM EDT. Farmingville around 330 PM EDT. Medford, Patchogue, Coram and Davis Park around 335 PM EDT. Middle Island and Yaphank around 340 PM EDT. Shirley and Brookhaven National Laboratory around 345 PM EDT. Mastic and Mastic Beach around 350 PM EDT. Manorville, Center Moriches and Calverton around 355 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Islip Terrace, Nesconset, Bayport, Blue Point, Oakdale, North Patchogue, East Islip, West Sayville, East Moriches and Central Islip. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.