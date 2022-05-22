NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 261 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 617 PM EDT SUN MAY 22 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 261 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CHENANGO DELAWARE SULLIVAN TIOGA ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following county, Rensselaer. * WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 618 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hoosick Falls, Grafton, Berlin, Hoosick, East Grafton, Stillham, Petersburg, Babcock Lake, Bucks Corner, Potter Hill, North Petersburg, Petersburg Junction, Center Berlin, Boyntonville, Southwest Hoosick, East Poestenkill, Cherryplain, West Hoosick, Taborton and North Stephentown. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ulster and central Dutchess Counties through 700 PM EDT... At 620 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tillson, or near New Paltz, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... New Paltz, Hyde Park, Pleasant Valley, Highland, Pine Plains, Millbrook, High Falls, Stanfordville, Staatsburg, Tillson, Fairview, Port Ewen, Lloyd, Esopus, Rosendale, Bethel, Smithfield, Salt Point, Norrie Heights and Maple Hill. This includes Interstate 87 near exit 18. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for east central New York. LAT...LON 4170 7412 4183 7419 4184 7418 4199 7364 4179 7354 TIME...MOT...LOC 2220Z 248DEG 28KT 4181 7407 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather