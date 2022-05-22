NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 261 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 253 PM EDT SUN MAY 22 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 261 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CAYUGA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS YATES ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Broome, southeastern Tioga, northwestern Susquehanna and northeastern Bradford Counties through 330 PM EDT... At 255 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Windham, or 10 miles south of Owego, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Vestal, Endicott, Orwell, Windham, Rome, Little Meadows, Friendsville, Apalachin, Warren Center and Tioga Terrace. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 65 and 68. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central New York...and northeastern Pennsylvania. LAT...LON 4183 7636 4193 7644 4221 7612 4198 7588 TIME...MOT...LOC 1855Z 236DEG 34KT 4195 7628 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather