NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

New York (Manhattan)-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Bronx-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Queens-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Queens-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Nassau-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Nassau-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Northeast Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Southern Westchester-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Westchester-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Rockland-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Putnam-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Orange-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

