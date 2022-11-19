NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022

_____

021 FPUS51 KOKX 190736

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

NYZ072-191500-

New York (Manhattan)-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-191500-

Bronx-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-191500-

Northern Queens-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-191500-

Southern Queens-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ075-191500-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ074-191500-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-191500-

Northern Nassau-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-191500-

Southern Nassau-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ078-191500-

Northwest Suffolk-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ080-191500-

Southwest Suffolk-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cold with highs around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ079-191500-

Northeast Suffolk-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ081-191500-

Southeast Suffolk-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ071-191500-

Southern Westchester-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ070-191500-

Northern Westchester-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ069-191500-

Rockland-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ068-191500-

Putnam-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ067-191500-

Orange-

236 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather