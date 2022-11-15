NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022

_____

128 FPUS51 KOKX 150817

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

NYZ072-151600-

New York (Manhattan)-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-151600-

Bronx-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-151600-

Northern Queens-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-151600-

Southern Queens-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-151600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-151600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-151600-

Northern Nassau-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-151600-

Southern Nassau-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-151600-

Northwest Suffolk-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-151600-

Southwest Suffolk-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-151600-

Northeast Suffolk-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-151600-

Southeast Suffolk-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. East winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-151600-

Southern Westchester-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ070-151600-

Northern Westchester-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ069-151600-

Rockland-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and sleet this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ068-151600-

Putnam-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow with sleet likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-151600-

Orange-

316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow with a slight

chance of sleet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow with sleet likely with freezing rain in the

evening, then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather