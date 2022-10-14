NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 13, 2022

619 FPUS51 KOKX 140724

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

NYZ072-142000-

New York (Manhattan)-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ073-142000-

Bronx-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ176-142000-

Northern Queens-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ178-142000-

Southern Queens-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-142000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ074-142000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ177-142000-

Northern Nassau-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ179-142000-

Southern Nassau-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ078-142000-

Northwest Suffolk-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ080-142000-

Southwest Suffolk-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ079-142000-

Northeast Suffolk-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-142000-

Southeast Suffolk-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ071-142000-

Southern Westchester-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ070-142000-

Northern Westchester-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ069-142000-

Rockland-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ068-142000-

Putnam-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-142000-

Orange-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather