NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 18, 2022 _____ 104 FPUS51 KOKX 190750 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 NYZ072-192000- New York (Manhattan)- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ073-192000- Bronx- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ176-192000- Northern Queens- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ178-192000- Southern Queens- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ075-192000- Kings (Brooklyn)- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ074-192000- Richmond (Staten Island)- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ177-192000- Northern Nassau- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ179-192000- Southern Nassau- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ078-192000- Northwest Suffolk- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ080-192000- Southwest Suffolk- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ079-192000- Northeast Suffolk- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ081-192000- Southeast Suffolk- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ071-192000- Southern Westchester- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ070-192000- Northern Westchester- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ069-192000- Rockland- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ068-192000- Putnam- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ067-192000- Orange- 349 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$