NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022

901 FPUS51 KOKX 170806

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

NYZ072-172000-

New York (Manhattan)-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ073-172000-

Bronx-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ176-172000-

Northern Queens-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ178-172000-

Southern Queens-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ075-172000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ074-172000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ177-172000-

Northern Nassau-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ179-172000-

Southern Nassau-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ078-172000-

Northwest Suffolk-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ080-172000-

Southwest Suffolk-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ079-172000-

Northeast Suffolk-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ081-172000-

Southeast Suffolk-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ071-172000-

Southern Westchester-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ070-172000-

Northern Westchester-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ069-172000-

Rockland-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ068-172000-

Putnam-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ067-172000-

Orange-

405 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

