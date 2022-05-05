NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

_____

612 FPUS51 KOKX 050755

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

NYZ072-052000-

New York (Manhattan)-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ073-052000-

Bronx-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-052000-

Northern Queens-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ178-052000-

Southern Queens-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-052000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ074-052000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ177-052000-

Northern Nassau-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ179-052000-

Southern Nassau-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ078-052000-

Northwest Suffolk-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-052000-

Southwest Suffolk-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-052000-

Northeast Suffolk-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-052000-

Southeast Suffolk-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-052000-

Southern Westchester-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ070-052000-

Northern Westchester-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ069-052000-

Rockland-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ068-052000-

Putnam-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ067-052000-

Orange-

354 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather