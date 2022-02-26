NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

New York (Manhattan)-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Bronx-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Queens-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Queens-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Nassau-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Nassau-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northwest Suffolk-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest Suffolk-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast Suffolk-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast Suffolk-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Light freezing spray after midnight. Lows around 19. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Westchester-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northern Westchester-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Rockland-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Putnam-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Orange-

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

