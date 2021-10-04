NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 3, 2021

_____

073 FPUS51 KOKX 040748

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

NYZ072-042000-

New York (Manhattan)-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ073-042000-

Bronx-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-042000-

Northern Queens-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ178-042000-

Southern Queens-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ075-042000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ074-042000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ177-042000-

Northern Nassau-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ179-042000-

Southern Nassau-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ078-042000-

Northwest Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ080-042000-

Southwest Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ079-042000-

Northeast Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ081-042000-

Southeast Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ071-042000-

Southern Westchester-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ070-042000-

Northern Westchester-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ069-042000-

Rockland-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then periods of rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ068-042000-

Putnam-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ067-042000-

Orange-

347 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then periods of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather