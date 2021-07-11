NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021

863 FPUS51 KOKX 110736

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

NYZ072-112000-

New York (Manhattan)-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ073-112000-

Bronx-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ176-112000-

Northern Queens-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ178-112000-

Southern Queens-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ075-112000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ074-112000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ177-112000-

Northern Nassau-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ179-112000-

Southern Nassau-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ078-112000-

Northwest Suffolk-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ080-112000-

Southwest Suffolk-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ079-112000-

Northeast Suffolk-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ081-112000-

Southeast Suffolk-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ071-112000-

Southern Westchester-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ070-112000-

Northern Westchester-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ069-112000-

Rockland-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ068-112000-

Putnam-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ067-112000-

Orange-

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

