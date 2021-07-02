NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 1, 2021

072 FPUS51 KOKX 020815

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

NYZ072-022015-

New York (Manhattan)-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ073-022015-

Bronx-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ176-022015-

Northern Queens-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-022015-

Southern Queens-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-022015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-022015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-022015-

Northern Nassau-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-022015-

Southern Nassau-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ078-022015-

Northwest Suffolk-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-022015-

Southwest Suffolk-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ079-022015-

Northeast Suffolk-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ081-022015-

Southeast Suffolk-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-022015-

Southern Westchester-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-022015-

Northern Westchester-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ069-022015-

Rockland-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ068-022015-

Putnam-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-022015-

Orange-

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

