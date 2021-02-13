NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021

_____

020 FPUS51 KOKX 130821

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

NYZ072-132115-

New York (Manhattan)-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of sleet and freezing rain

likely. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-132115-

Bronx-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain likely in

the evening, then freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of

sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain or rain likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-132115-

Northern Queens-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of sleet and freezing rain

likely. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-132115-

Southern Queens-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow likely in the evening,

then freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of sleet after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-132115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow likely in the evening,

then freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of sleet after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-132115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow likely in the evening,

then freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of sleet after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain in the

evening, then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-132115-

Northern Nassau-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of sleet and freezing rain

likely. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-132115-

Southern Nassau-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow likely in the evening,

then freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of sleet after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow, a slight

chance of sleet and rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-132115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of sleet and freezing rain

likely. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-132115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the evening, then

freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of sleet after midnight.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow, a slight

chance of rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-132115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of sleet and freezing rain

likely. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, freezing rain, a slight

chance of sleet and rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain, rain and sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-132115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning,

then a chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow likely in the evening,

then freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of sleet after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow, a slight

chance of rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening,

then a chance of freezing rain, rain and sleet after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-132115-

Southern Westchester-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain in

the evening, then freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of

sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow with a slight

chance of sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing

rain and rain. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain or rain in the morning, then freezing

rain or rain or sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-132115-

Northern Westchester-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the evening,

then snow, freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, a slight chance of freezing

rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing

rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the evening, then a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ069-132115-

Rockland-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet this

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the evening,

then snow, sleet and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, a slight chance of freezing

rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing

rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the evening, then a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ068-132115-

Putnam-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the evening,

then snow and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing

rain, snow and sleet. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the evening, then a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ067-132115-

Orange-

321 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the evening,

then snow and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature around 20. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, a slight chance of

freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing

rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, sleet and

snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather