NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

065 FPUS51 KOKX 060828

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

NYZ072-062300-

New York (Manhattan)-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-062300-

Bronx-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-062300-

Northern Queens-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-062300-

Southern Queens-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-062300-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-062300-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-062300-

Northern Nassau-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-062300-

Southern Nassau-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-062300-

Northwestern Suffolk-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-062300-

Southwestern Suffolk-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-062300-

Northeastern Suffolk-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-062300-

Southeastern Suffolk-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-062300-

Southern Westchester-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ070-062300-

Northern Westchester-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ069-062300-

Rockland-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ068-062300-

Putnam-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-062300-

Orange-

328 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

