NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

_____

244 FPUS51 KOKX 162051

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

NYZ072-170930-

New York (Manhattan)-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow this evening, then snow and sleet after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Additional snow and

sleet accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Blustery with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to

16 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-170930-

Bronx-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow this evening, then snow and sleet after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Additional snow and

sleet accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Windy with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to

16 inches. Windy. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds

20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-170930-

Northern Queens-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow this evening, then snow and sleet after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Additional snow and

sleet accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Windy with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 10 to

14 inches. Brisk. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-170930-

Southern Queens-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 2 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow this evening, then snow, sleet and rain after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Very windy with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-170930-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow this evening, then snow, sleet and rain after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Windy with lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 10 to

14 inches. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-170930-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow this evening, then snow and sleet after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Additional snow and

sleet accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Windy with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 10 to

14 inches. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-170930-

Northern Nassau-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 2 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow this evening, then snow and sleet after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Additional snow and

sleet accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Very windy with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Windy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-170930-

Southern Nassau-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 2 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow this evening, then snow, sleet and rain after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Very windy with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Windy with highs in the mid

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-170930-

Northwestern Suffolk-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 2 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow this evening, then snow, sleet and rain after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Very windy with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Windy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-170930-

Southwestern Suffolk-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 AM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 2 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow this evening, then rain, snow and sleet after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Very windy with

lows around 30. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-170930-

Northeastern Suffolk-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 AM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 2 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow this evening, then snow, sleet and rain after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Very windy with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Very windy with highs in the mid

30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-170930-

Southeastern Suffolk-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 AM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 2 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow this evening, then rain, snow and sleet after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Very windy with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, increasing

to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain with snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Very windy with highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-170930-

Southern Westchester-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 2 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow this evening, then snow and sleet after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Additional snow and

sleet accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Windy with lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to

16 inches. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ070-170930-

Northern Westchester-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ069-170930-

Rockland-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this evening.

Additional snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to

16 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ068-170930-

Putnam-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-170930-

Orange-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this evening.

Additional snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to

18 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather