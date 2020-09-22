NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

NYZ072-222015-

New York (Manhattan)-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ073-222015-

Bronx-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ176-222015-

Northern Queens-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ178-222015-

Southern Queens-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 4 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ075-222015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ074-222015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ179-222015-

Southern Nassau-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 4 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ177-222015-

Northern Nassau-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ080-222015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ078-222015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ081-222015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ079-222015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ071-222015-

Southern Westchester-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ070-222015-

Northern Westchester-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ069-222015-

Rockland-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ068-222015-

Putnam-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ067-222015-

Orange-

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

