NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

_____

133 FPUS51 KOKX 300725

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

NYZ072-302015-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ073-302015-

Bronx-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-302015-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-302015-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-302015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-302015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-302015-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-302015-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-302015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ078-302015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-302015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ079-302015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-302015-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-302015-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-302015-

Rockland-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-302015-

Putnam-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ067-302015-

Orange-

325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather