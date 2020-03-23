NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020
_____
990 FPUS51 KOKX 230813
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
NYZ072-232030-
New York (Manhattan)-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Rain with snow likely this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ073-232030-
Bronx-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely with rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ176-232030-
Northern Queens-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Rain with snow likely this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds around 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ178-232030-
Southern Queens-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Rain with snow likely this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
Breezy with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ075-232030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Rain with snow likely this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ074-232030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a chance of snow this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ177-232030-
Northern Nassau-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Snow and rain likely this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows
around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ179-232030-
Southern Nassau-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning, then
rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
Breezy with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ078-232030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning, then
rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ080-232030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning, then
rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ079-232030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow and rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ081-232030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds
15 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ071-232030-
Southern Westchester-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Snow and rain likely this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ070-232030-
Northern Westchester-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this
afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ069-232030-
Rockland-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40. East winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ068-232030-
Putnam-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper
30s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ067-232030-
Orange-
413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather