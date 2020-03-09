NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020

460 FPUS51 KOKX 090742

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

NYZ072-092015-

New York (Manhattan)-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ073-092015-

Bronx-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-092015-

Northern Queens-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ178-092015-

Southern Queens-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-092015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-092015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-092015-

Northern Nassau-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-092015-

Southern Nassau-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-092015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-092015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-092015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-092015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-092015-

Southern Westchester-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ070-092015-

Northern Westchester-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ069-092015-

Rockland-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ068-092015-

Putnam-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-092015-

Orange-

342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

