NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

New York (Manhattan)-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Bronx-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Queens-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Queens-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Nassau-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Nassau-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northwestern Suffolk-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southwestern Suffolk-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northeastern Suffolk-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeastern Suffolk-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

Southern Westchester-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Westchester-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Rockland-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Putnam-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Orange-

318 AM EST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

