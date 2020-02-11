NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

794 FPUS51 KOKX 110833

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

NYZ072-112130-

New York (Manhattan)-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-112130-

Bronx-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-112130-

Northern Queens-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-112130-

Southern Queens-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-112130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-112130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-112130-

Northern Nassau-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-112130-

Southern Nassau-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-112130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ080-112130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-112130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with possible sleet

and snow likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-112130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain, a slight chance of snow and

sleet in the evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-112130-

Southern Westchester-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ070-112130-

Northern Westchester-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely with a chance of sleet in

the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ069-112130-

Rockland-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely with a chance of sleet in

the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ068-112130-

Putnam-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely with a chance of sleet in

the evening, then rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-112130-

Orange-

333 AM EST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with possible rain, sleet and

freezing rain in the evening, then rain, sleet and freezing rain

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather