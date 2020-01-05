NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

_____

865 FPUS51 KOKX 050855

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

NYZ072-052300-

New York (Manhattan)-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ073-052300-

Bronx-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ176-052300-

Northern Queens-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ178-052300-

Southern Queens-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-052300-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ074-052300-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ177-052300-

Northern Nassau-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ179-052300-

Southern Nassau-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ078-052300-

Northwestern Suffolk-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ080-052300-

Southwestern Suffolk-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-052300-

Northeastern Suffolk-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ081-052300-

Southeastern Suffolk-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ071-052300-

Southern Westchester-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ070-052300-

Northern Westchester-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ069-052300-

Rockland-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ068-052300-

Putnam-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-052300-

Orange-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather