NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

New York (Manhattan)-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Bronx-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Queens-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Queens-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Nassau-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Nassau-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

Northeastern Suffolk-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and freezing rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Westchester-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

Northern Westchester-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain, snow and freezing rain

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Rockland-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Putnam-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow, freezing rain and rain

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Orange-

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely, mainly this morning. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

