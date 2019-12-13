NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019
_____
545 FPUS51 KOKX 130828
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
NYZ072-132200-
New York (Manhattan)-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ073-132200-
Bronx-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ176-132200-
Northern Queens-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ178-132200-
Southern Queens-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO NOON EST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ075-132200-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ074-132200-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ177-132200-
Northern Nassau-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ179-132200-
Southern Nassau-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO NOON EST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ078-132200-
Northwestern Suffolk-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ080-132200-
Southwestern Suffolk-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ079-132200-
Northeastern Suffolk-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ081-132200-
Southeastern Suffolk-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows around 50.
East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ071-132200-
Southern Westchester-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 3 PM EST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
rain and sleet likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ070-132200-
Northern Westchester-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
freezing rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Rain and freezing rain
likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ069-132200-
Rockland-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, a slight chance of freezing
rain and snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Rain likely in the
evening, then rain and freezing rain likely after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ068-132200-
Putnam-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the
evening, then sleet, freezing rain and snow likely after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ067-132200-
Orange-
328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow with a slight chance of
freezing rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs around 50.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the
evening, then sleet, freezing rain and snow likely after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet and rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather