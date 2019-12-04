NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

319 FPUS51 KOKX 040804

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

NYZ072-042115-

New York (Manhattan)-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ073-042115-

Bronx-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ176-042115-

Northern Queens-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ178-042115-

Southern Queens-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-042115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ074-042115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ177-042115-

Northern Nassau-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ179-042115-

Southern Nassau-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-042115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ080-042115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ079-042115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-042115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-042115-

Southern Westchester-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ070-042115-

Northern Westchester-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ069-042115-

Rockland-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ068-042115-

Putnam-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-042115-

Orange-

304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

