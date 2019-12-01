NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

NYZ072-012115-

New York (Manhattan)-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow, rain and sleet this morning, then rain and sleet

this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Highs

around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ073-012115-

Bronx-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain and sleet this afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ176-012115-

Northern Queens-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Sleet. Snow and rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Highs

around 40. East winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ178-012115-

Southern Queens-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Light

snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ075-012115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ074-012115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ177-012115-

Northern Nassau-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ179-012115-

Southern Nassau-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy with highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 40. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Light

snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ078-012115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature around 40.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Light

snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ080-012115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow and rain likely this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ079-012115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Light snow accumulation. Breezy with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ081-012115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ071-012115-

Southern Westchester-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Snow and sleet this morning, then rain,

sleet and snow this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around

an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ070-012115-

Northern Westchester-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and freezing rain this morning, then snow, sleet

and freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then

rain and light sleet after midnight. Additional sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and light sleet in the morning. Snow and freezing

rain. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ069-012115-

Rockland-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and freezing rain this morning, then snow, sleet

and freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then

rain, light sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Additional

sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning. Snow. Additional

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ068-012115-

Putnam-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow, sleet and freezing

rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and rain in the evening, then

light sleet, rain and freezing rain after midnight. Additional

sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and sleet in the morning. Snow and freezing rain.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ067-012115-

Orange-

434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow and freezing rain this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then sleet,

freezing rain and snow after midnight. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Snow.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

