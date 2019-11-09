NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019
_____
685 FPUS51 KOKX 090844
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
NYZ072-092300-
New York (Manhattan)-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ073-092300-
Bronx-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ176-092300-
Northern Queens-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ178-092300-
Southern Queens-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ075-092300-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ074-092300-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ177-092300-
Northern Nassau-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ179-092300-
Southern Nassau-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ078-092300-
Northwestern Suffolk-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ080-092300-
Southwestern Suffolk-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cold with highs in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ079-092300-
Northeastern Suffolk-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature
falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cold with highs in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ081-092300-
Southeastern Suffolk-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into
the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cold with highs in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ071-092300-
Southern Westchester-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas
of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ070-092300-
Northern Westchester-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler
with highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ069-092300-
Rockland-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ068-092300-
Putnam-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Colder with highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ067-092300-
Orange-
344 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
