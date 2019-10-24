NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

NYZ072-242015-

New York (Manhattan)-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ073-242015-

Bronx-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ176-242015-

Northern Queens-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ178-242015-

Southern Queens-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ075-242015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ074-242015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ177-242015-

Northern Nassau-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ179-242015-

Southern Nassau-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ078-242015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ080-242015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ079-242015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ081-242015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ071-242015-

Southern Westchester-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ070-242015-

Northern Westchester-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ069-242015-

Rockland-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ068-242015-

Putnam-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ067-242015-

Orange-

319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

