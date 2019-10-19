NY New York NY Zone Forecast

New York (Manhattan)-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ073-192200-

Bronx-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ176-192200-

Northern Queens-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ178-192200-

Southern Queens-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ075-192200-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ074-192200-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ177-192200-

Northern Nassau-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ179-192200-

Southern Nassau-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ078-192200-

Northwestern Suffolk-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ080-192200-

Southwestern Suffolk-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ079-192200-

Northeastern Suffolk-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ081-192200-

Southeastern Suffolk-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ071-192200-

Southern Westchester-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ070-192200-

Northern Westchester-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ069-192200-

Rockland-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ068-192200-

Putnam-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ067-192200-

Orange-

358 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

