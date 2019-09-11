NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

756 FPUS51 KOKX 110741

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

NYZ072-112015-

New York (Manhattan)-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ073-112015-

Bronx-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ176-112015-

Northern Queens-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ178-112015-

Southern Queens-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ075-112015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ074-112015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ177-112015-

Northern Nassau-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ179-112015-

Southern Nassau-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ078-112015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ080-112015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ079-112015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ081-112015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ071-112015-

Southern Westchester-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ070-112015-

Northern Westchester-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ069-112015-

Rockland-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ068-112015-

Putnam-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ067-112015-

Orange-

341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

