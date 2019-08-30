NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019

_____

160 FPUS51 KOKX 300712

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

NYZ072-302015-

New York (Manhattan)-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ073-302015-

Bronx-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ176-302015-

Northern Queens-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ178-302015-

Southern Queens-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-302015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ074-302015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-302015-

Northern Nassau-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ179-302015-

Southern Nassau-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-302015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ080-302015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-302015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-302015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-302015-

Southern Westchester-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ070-302015-

Northern Westchester-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ069-302015-

Rockland-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ068-302015-

Putnam-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ067-302015-

Orange-

312 AM EDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

