NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019
720 FPUS51 KOKX 210800
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
NYZ072-212015-
New York (Manhattan)-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ073-212015-
Bronx-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ176-212015-
Northern Queens-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70.
West winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ178-212015-
Southern Queens-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows
around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ075-212015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows
around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ074-212015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows
around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ177-212015-
Northern Nassau-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ179-212015-
Southern Nassau-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows
around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ078-212015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ080-212015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows
around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ079-212015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ081-212015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ071-212015-
Southern Westchester-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ070-212015-
Northern Westchester-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ069-212015-
Rockland-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ068-212015-
Putnam-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ067-212015-
Orange-
400 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
