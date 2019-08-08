NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

031 FPUS51 KOKX 080131

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

NYZ072-080830-

New York (Manhattan)-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ073-080830-

Bronx-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-080830-

Northern Queens-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ178-080830-

Southern Queens-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

late this evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-080830-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-080830-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-080830-

Northern Nassau-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late

this evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-080830-

Southern Nassau-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ078-080830-

Northwestern Suffolk-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-080830-

Southwestern Suffolk-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-080830-

Northeastern Suffolk-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-080830-

Southeastern Suffolk-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph late this evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ071-080830-

Southern Westchester-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-080830-

Northern Westchester-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-080830-

Rockland-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-080830-

Putnam-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ067-080830-

Orange-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

