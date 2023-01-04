NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

333 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

