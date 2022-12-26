NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 422 AM EST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather