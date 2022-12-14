NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

403 AM EST Wed Dec 14 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30

kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. For the Gale Watch, east winds 20 to

30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet possible.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM EST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through

Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, east winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet possible.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, east winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet possible.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven.

kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could

