NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

345 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM

EST SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet expected. For the

Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to

6 AM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT

EST SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 1 to 3 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight EST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet possible.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from

Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

