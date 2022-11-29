NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 259 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather