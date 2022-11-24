NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

258 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east

of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine

Sanctuary, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA

to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to

25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island

coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas

Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather