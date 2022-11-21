NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 21, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 345 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet on Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...New York Harbor, including Raritan Bay and Sandy Hook Bay, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather