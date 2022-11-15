NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Wednesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather