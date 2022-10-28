NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

345 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

