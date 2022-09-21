NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 23, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

418 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

Thursday morning becoming northwest in the afternoon, then

increasing Thursday night to 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

and seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

