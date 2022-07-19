NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 329 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Frequent gusts to 25 kt and higher are no longer expected. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather